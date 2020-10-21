Athens-Clarke County Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE, Inc.) will hold its third annual Survive to Thrive event on Oct. 29. Due to COVID-19, the event will be held virtually this year.
The event, which is scheduled for 7 p.m., will also include a birthday celebration since SANE, Inc. is commemorating 25 years of service to Athens-Clarke County and the Northeast Georgia region this October.
This year’s Survive to Thrive event will go live across multiple platforms, including Facebook. Featured and guest speakers include SANE executive director Michelle Dickens, multiple SANE board members and survivor Ashlee Garland Pope. There will also be a “Not So Silent Auction” that is open to the public with guest auctioneers Arthur & Arthur.
In year’s past, table hosts would raise donations with all proceeds from the event benefiting SANE. This year, there will be virtual table hosts who crowdfund online and share the livestream from their social media pages. The table host who raises the most donations will win a weekend getaway to a waterfront home on Lake Oconee. Anyone who donates to a table host will attend the event as a VIP guest and receive a $10 gift certificate to Arthur & Arthur. VIP guests will also receive insider updates on the event. Participants of the silent auction will have the chance to vote on a birthday surprise auction item that will be revealed during the live event. There is no cost to watch the livestream or bid on auction items.
Dickens said that while this year’s Survive to Thrive event looks a little different than previous years, she’s excited about the prospect of holding a virtual event.
“We will miss being able to congregate and enjoy lunch with our friends and supporters this year because of COVID, but incorporating a virtual event means there is no limitation on the number of people who can attend,” Dickens said. “Like always, we will have dynamic speakers and plenty of excellent auction items that help support local businesses, but this year there is no need to physically be in attendance to participate. Anyone can watch the livestream event from the comfort of their couch and bid on auction items.”
Anyone who is interested in watching the live event or participating in the auction can view it on SANE, Inc.’s Facebook page @accsane.org or on Mobile Cause.
Some of the auction items include seasonal and themed baskets, handcrafted items, fine art, gift cards to local restaurants and stores, jewelry, clothing accessories, handbags, seasonal décor, leisure packages and more. Brands like Tory Burch, Kendra Scott, R. Wood, and Titleist will be available.
Sponsors of this year’s Survive to Thrive include Arthur & Arthur, and Blasingame, Burch, Garrard & Ashley, P.C., Massage Envy, Melynda Mac So Be Well, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Piedmont Athens Regional, St. Mary’s and Y’Chili Law, LLC.
All proceeds from the event benefit SANE, the sole provider of forensic medical exams for adult and children who have experienced sexual or physical violence in Oconee, Clarke, Greene, Morgan, Banks, Barrow, Jackson, Madison, Oglethorpe and Walton counties. SANE medical providers and advocates are specifically trained to meet the immediate medical needs of survivors and aid the criminal justice system by collecting evidence. All services are provided at no cost to patients.
SANE, Inc. is a local nonprofit that is funded by contributions from partnering agencies, Georgia Crime Victims Compensation Fund, grants and donations from the community.
All proceeds from the Virtual Survive to Thrive event will benefit SANE, Inc. and donations are tax deductible.
Visit https://app.mobilecause.com/e/fr3nQA?vid=co5or to learn more about the event, register for the event, sign up to be a table host, or to send monetary donations.
People can also text THRIVE to 91999 to donate.
