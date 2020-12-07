Santa Claus is coming to the Town of Braselton on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Accompanied by a parade of lights and sirens from local public safety vehicles, Santa will ride through Braselton neighborhoods starting at 9 a.m., town leaders said. Track Santa’s progress with the trolley tracker at www.braseltontrolley.com.
The Braselton Police Department and West Jackson Fire Department will escort the parade. YearOne Muscle Cars will provide Santa with a convertible.
The parade will start at 9 a.m. downtown and visit the following neighborhoods, in order:
- Lakeshore
- Keys Crossing
- Pinecrest
- Vineyard/Vineyard Gate
- Liberty Crossing
- Preserve
- Baker’s Farm
- Broadmoor
- Sienna
- The Falls
- Mulberry Park
- Riverstone
- The Gates
- Chateau Elan
- Del Webb
- Clearwater
- Reflections
- Liberty Estates
