Santa Claus will make a stop at the Hoschton Depot on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. The event is hosted by the Hoschton Women’s Civic Club.
Santa will arrive on his firetruck sleigh at 10 a.m. to pose for photos with children and to hand out gift bags.
This is the first year the event has been held since 2019 due to COVID.
“We are so excited to bring it back this year,” organizers said.
