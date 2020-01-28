The Braselton Woman's Club will hear from guest speaker Andrew Seaver, field/regional representative for David Perdue, at its next meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at noon.
Seaver will be discussing Washington and the State of Georgia and changes that are happening along with other focus issues of Gov. Brain Kemp.
The club will serve a light lunch.
For more information, call Sylvia Schurr at 706-684-0280.
The club meets at the Country Inn and Suites, 925 Hwy. 124, Braselton.
