The second annual Cars of Chateau event will be held June 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Join Chateau Elan on Father's Day as we host our 2nd annual 'Cars of Chateau' event, featuring over 100 rare import and domestic cars. A portion of all proceeds benefit the ‘Chateau Elan Military Support Foundation,'" Chateau Elan said in an announcement.
Discounted, pre-purchased tickets include wristband access to the event, complimentary glass of wine (with 21+ with identification) and 15% off outlets that day only.
Ticket price on the day of the event will be $25.
For more information, visit www.events.chateauelan.com/event/2nd-annual-cars-of-chateau.
