The second annual Wine Hope in West Braselton is Thursday, June 24.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14. Only 100 tickets will be sold.
"Explore the newest and most exciting part of town while enjoying wine tastings and food bites at each sipping stop," town leaders said.
Tickets are $45 per person.
You can purchase tickets through the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/137456914896696 or on www.VisitBraselton.com.
Upon proper ID check, attendees will get a souvenir wine cup, wrist band, punch card with map of locations, wine tasting and food bite at each sipping station.
Registration and check-in happens at 4:30-6 p.m. and sipping stations will be open until 9 p.m.
The Braselton Trolley will be available to hop on and hop off at designated stops. Park once at The Venue at Friendship Springs (starting point) and enjoy your hop around Braselton West.
