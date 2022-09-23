Sheila Fest returns to Traditions of Braselton on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The all-day outdoor music festival includes a lineup of local musicians. Gates open at noon with the first band leading off the fest at 1 p.m. The last band is expected to take their final bows at 11 p.m.
The lineup includes:
• Pandora's Box - Aerosmith Tribute
• Departure – A Tribute to Journey
• After School Special
• Alli McGaughey with Washboard Road
• The Chris Hamrick Band
• Drop Tailgate
• Redneck Blonde
• Gypsy Belle
Other highlights of the event include a kids’ area, tailgate game truck, food vendors and local business vendors. Attendees are encouraged to come early and bring their canopies, chairs and coolers.
A living tribute to Traditions of Braselton resident – Sheila Anderson, Sheila Fest was first launched in 2017 to buoy its namesake’s spirits after Anderson had a massive heart attack. Initially restricted to Traditions of Braselton residents only, the event has grown over the years to include an open invite to the public.
"What began as a “live act” of neighbors helping a fellow neighbor stays true to its initial aim but expands that vision from one person to an estimated 750 families through the event’s goal of raising funds and awareness for iServe Ministries," event organizers said. "The mission of the nonprofit is to end generational poverty in the communities it serves by meeting practical needs and teaching life skills."
“This is a particularly special year for Sheila Fest’s relationship with iServe Ministries as this incredible local nonprofit seeks to enhance its impact throughout the North Georgia community,” said Bryan Allen, General Manager for Traditions of Braselton. “For years, they’ve been known for their Bags of Love program that sends meals home each week with schoolchildren of families in need and their mobile food pantry events that supply more than 30,000 pounds of food twice a month to food insecure families in our area. In the months to come, they hope to raise the curtain on their Village of Hope – a transitional housing program that includes a tiny home village and community center where homeless families can be mentored, take classes, learn how to manage their money and other valuable life skills. It’s an incredibly noble effort – one that we are proud to have a hand in supporting. Last year, we raised $52,000 and we’re hoping to really grow that number this year. To raise as many funds as possible for iServe Ministries, there will also be a Charity Golf Tournament at neighboring Traditions Golf and Country Club on Friday, September 30 and a Charity Dinner at Traditions’ Owners Clubhouse on Friday, October 21.”
Tickets are $25 per person for advance purchase online at SheilaFest.com and $30 per person at the “door” for attendees who are 16 and older. Attendees 15 and under will be admitted for free. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of tickets will benefit local nonprofit, iServe Ministries.
Sponsorships and vendors are also being sought. Many sponsorships include entry tickets and event T-shirts, as well as perks like stage promotion, signage, a vendor booth and more. Vendors will also receive two entry tickets to the festival. To sign on as a sponsor or vendor, contact SheilaFest@TraditionsofBraselton.org or call event organizer Sheila Anderson at 678-283-8594. While seating is limited, tickets to the charity dinner are also available for purchase through the Sheila Fest website for $35 per person and include full-service dinner and drinks plus silent and live auctions. Companies that wish to donate items or services for auction are asked to contact Jason Lee at 770-870-4775 or jasonfranklinlee@hotmail.com. Participation in the Charity Golf Tournament is $125 per player or $250 per team, which can also be purchased through the event website at SheilaFest.com. Anyone interested in sponsoring the tournament is asked to contact Jim Strong at 404-775-0601 or Jim@ThorpeEnterprises.com.
Located at 1665 Traditions Way in Jefferson, parking for the event will include assigned parking spaces at Traditions’ Owners Clubhouse and surrounding grassy areas. Once full, additional parking will be available at designated areas – guests are asked to follow the signs. A complimentary shuttle will bring attendees back and forth to the venue. The shuttle will run from 10 a.m. until the end of the event.
To learn more about Sheila Fest 2022 and purchase tickets online, visit www.sheilafest.com. For those unable to attend Sheila Fest, donations can be made directly to iServe Ministries online at www.iserveministries.org/donate.
