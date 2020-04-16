Kendall Sims has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County.
Sims is a native of Jackson County and is no stranger to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County. Born and raised in Commerce, most of his friends and family know him as "Trey." At the age of 11, he attended BGCJC and continued as a member and staff throughout high school. In 2009, he was named the Youth of the Year, the highest honor based on character and leadership in the club.
Sims said it was in Jackson County that he developed a love for building community and connecting to people. After graduating from Commerce High School, Sims earned his bachelors degree in public policy and nonprofit management from Georgia State University in Atlanta. Throughout his time at GSU, Sims had many opportunities to volunteer with Atlanta based nonprofits.
He has worked at large nonprofits in key strategic and programmatic roles. He began his career at Points of Light, the worlds largest nonprofit dedicated to "inspiring volunteerism and change," working directly with the White House administration administering the President’s Volunteer Service Award. He comes to BGCJC after spending time as the senior manager of volunteer engagement and the director of corporate partnerships for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta serving 10,000 kids and teens annually across 10 different Metro Atlanta counties.
K. Sims is married to Valerie Sims. The couples said they are both looking forward to reinvesting in the Jackson County community.
Sims enjoys playing piano at Poplar Spring Baptist Church in Arcade, spend time with his family and help his community. Sims' work is based on two words he often quotes, “Kids First."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.