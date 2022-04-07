Rotary members from South Hall will team up with members of the Hall County Commission, Hall County Parks and Leisure, and Lake Lanier Association to provide awareness of the potential hazards in the water. The Rotary Club has worked to curate signs that provide information at the Hall County Parks locations with water access.
South Hall Rotary President Brenda McMillian said that the opportunity to provide awareness about the unknown variables of clean water is critically important. “This year we were challenged by our district to come up with a significant environmental impact service project. We can’t think of anything more significant than the chance to save a life,” McMillian said.
South Hall Rotarians were inspired by the impactful story of Justus Teal Williams – son of Rotarian Jeff Williams and his wife Jess. Justus tragically died from E. coli poisoning after visiting Lake Lanier at the age of 2. The Williams family was not aware of the dangers of E. coli and did not know to notify the doctor of a potential issue before it was too late.
“We know as a club that often water quality is something we talk about on an international level. However, we also know that water quality is something we could tackle in our own backyard,” stated Environmental Project Chair Jerry McClendon. “Our sign project was a way to show support to the Williams family, promote the need for clean lake water, and possibly prevent others from suffering from lake bacteria in the future.”
Hall County Commissioners, Hall County Parks and Leisure, and local Rotarians will join together April 20 at noon to unveil the newly installed signs at River Forks Park. The sign will be the first of seven signs that are being strategically placed in parks and marinas in the area.
The ribbon-cutting and unveiling will begin at noon at the River Forks pavilion. During the event, the club will take a moment to honor the memory of Justus Williams, recognize the family, and talk about the significance of the sign project.
