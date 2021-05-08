South Hall Rotary Club president Amanda Groover was honored with this year’s R.L. Paynik Award during Rotary District 6910’s recent annual conference. The award is given by the Rotary District Governor in recognition of outstanding leadership by a club president.
District Governor Tina Fischlin noted the numerous service projects, non-traditional activities and opportunities the South Hall Rotary club provided, continuing to make an impact during a year made difficult by COVID-19.
Fischlin also recognized Groover’s leadership to inspire and promote joint projects, such as Rotary Means Business, Farmers to Families food distribution and the new GED voucher scholarship program for adult education at Lanier Technical College.
When asked about moving forward as a club during the year, Groover said it was club members who refused to let COVID stop them from serving.
“We remained flexible, diligent and re-wrote the book on how to do Rotary,” Groover said. “That lead us to rethink our meetings, projects and really open our eyes to how we could make a difference is such a tough time.”
Groover called it an honor to receive the award.
“I was constantly reminded that a good leader can take those they lead to new places; great leaders are fortunate enough to be able to lead a room full of leaders who are simply willing to serve,” she said. “I couldn’t have done any of this alone. It was only because we have an amazing group of Rotarians in our club.”
In addition to the award, the club received Gold Club status and the Rotary Zone 33/34 Public Image Citation for communicating the message of Rotary successfully during the course of the Rotary year.
Additional information about South Hall Rotary can be found at shrotary.org.
