Groover Rotary

Pictured are Rotary District 6910 Governor Gerry Taylor (left) and the district Rotarian of the Year, Amanda Groover of the South Hall Rotary Club.

 Submitted photo

A South Hall Rotary Club member was recently honored for her service during the Rotary District 6910 Conference in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

District Governor Gerry Taylor presented Amanda Groover with the Rotarian of the Year award for the district. Groover was selected from more than 3,000 Rotarians in the district for her work in furthering the mission and vision of the 71 clubs across North Georgia.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.