A South Hall Rotary Club member was recently honored for her service during the Rotary District 6910 Conference in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
District Governor Gerry Taylor presented Amanda Groover with the Rotarian of the Year award for the district. Groover was selected from more than 3,000 Rotarians in the district for her work in furthering the mission and vision of the 71 clubs across North Georgia.
“I am beyond honored and humbled to be named this year's award winner,” Groover said. “There are so many individuals who have made such an impact locally and globally during the last year that it is hard to consider that my efforts have come close to making the same impact.”
Groover, who served as the district’s Public Image Chairperson this past year, will continue in the position for the new Rotary year. Additionally, she has accepted the role of Regional Public Image Coordinator for the entire state of Georgia, all while remaining active in her club.
During the conference, held from April 27-30, Groover presented local real estate agent Kim Waters as the inaugural winner of the Ann Ragle-Haynes Award. Waters, a member of the Rotary Club of Hall County, received the honor for both promoting the organization in her community and being an example of Rotary's global polio eradication work.
“Kim has gone above and beyond to be the face of those efforts,” Groover said. “She has been instrumental in introducing Rotary to a whole new generation of Rotarians.”
The award’s namesake, Ragle-Haynes, was a member of the Rotary Club of Gainesville who distinguished herself as an early trailblazer in promoting Rotary’s public image locally and in the district. She succumbed to cancer in 2018; however, the award honors her legacy by recognizing those who further Rotary through their conduct outside of club gatherings.
Local clubs in Hall County also received distinctions at the conference, earning Gold Club honors from Taylor. The Rotary Clubs of Gainesville, Hall County, South Hall and Braselton received the status for being top producers in community service and engagement.
