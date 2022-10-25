The Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation is hosting a charity pickleball tournament, “Pickleballin’ for Brains,” at the Cresswind Twin Lakes pickleball facility in Hoschton Nov. 11-13.
Age groups are as follows: open, 50-and-up, 60-and-up. Levels are 2.5, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5.
Registration includes one event, a T-shirt, water, snacks and gift items.
Medals will be awarded to the top three placers in each age and skill level. The event will include food trucks, vendors and raffles.
Participants are asked to early register by Oct. 28 at 11:59 p.m. to guarantee their T-shirt size and a $50 entry fee. The entry fee increases to $60 after Oct. 28. Registering for an additional event costs $15. Registration closes on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.
Women's and men's singles begin at 3 p.m. on Nov. 11, while women's and men's doubles begin at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12. Mixed doubles start at 9 a.m. on Nov. 13.
All proceeds benefit the Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation, which provides funding for research, academic scholarships, patient programs and support groups for those impacted by a brain tumor.
The Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation has also hosted a local favorite, the Muddy Duck Dash, a 5k obstacle course race (OCR) event held in the Gainesville area, for the past 10 years.
More about the foundation may be found at SBTF.ORG.
Those with questions about the event, volunteering, becoming a sponsor, vendor or donating can do so by emailing events@sbtf.org.
