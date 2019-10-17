Cooler weather awaits moviegoers on the Braselton Town Green as “Spider-Man Far From Home” screens on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The 2019-released science fiction, action-adventure feature begins at dusk and is presented by the Braselton Visitors Bureau. The movie runs two hours, is rated PG-13 and free to all.
"The plot is familiar," organizers state. "The friendly neighborhood super hero decides to join his best friends on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plans to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent. Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever."
The movie stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Marisa Tomei.
Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and use the town’s free parking deck.
Concessions will be available.
For more information, visit downtownbraselton.com.
