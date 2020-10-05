The Southern States Llama Association will host its first llama and alpaca show at the Rabun Arena in Tiger on Oct. 23-25.
For entry paperwork and show details, visit the SSLA website at ssla.org. Shows are open to alpacas and llamas.
Admission is free for spectators.
"We ask all attending to follow the current COVID-19 restrictions by social distancing, frequently washing hands and wearings masks to prevent the spread of the virus," organizers said.
The SSLA show will be sanctioned through the Alpaca Llama Show Association (ALSA) and the International Llama Registry-Show Division (ILR-SD). There will be two rings set up and going simultaneously. Ring 1 will be a double ALSA and ILR-SD show. Ring 2 will be the ALSA Regional Championship and ILR-SD Championship show.
All participants are required to wear a mask at the check-in gate and while in the show ring.
On Friday, Oct. 23, the competition begins at 6 p.m. with the youth judging class. Immediately following, there will be a combination adult and youth costume contest, along with trick-or-treating.
On Saturday, Oct. 24, the show begins at 8 a.m. and will continue until all participants compete in the performance classes (pack class, obstacle class and public relations). Performances classes are open to alpacas and llamas. There will be cart driving classes, which are open to llamas, and include the pleasure driving course and obstacle course. There will be stall decorating contests.
On Sunday, Oct. 25, the show will begin at 9 a.m. wit adult showmanship, youth showmanship and halter classes. The halter divisions are for alpacas and llamas. They are based on fiber (wool) type and body coverage.
