Stars Over Elachee will be held January 4 at 5:15 p.m.; Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.; Feb. 29 at 6:15 p.m; and March 28 at 7:45 p.m.
Register by calling the Nature Center at 770-535-1976.
For more information, visit elachee.org/public-programs/special-events/stars-over-elachee-program/
Elachee Nature Science Center is located at 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville.
