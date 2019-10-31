The Sunbury Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony in Winder at 125 Church Street on Saturday, Nov. 9, beginning at 10 a.m.
The program consists of two honorary speakers: C.B. “Doc” Skelton, U.S. Army, WWII; and Roy Angles, U.S. Navy Combat Vet, Korean War.
"We will also have a Quilt of Valor ceremony and a flag retirement ceremony," organizers state. "Attendees are encouraged to bring their American flags in need of retiring to the ceremony for proper disposal."
The Winder-Barrow High School band will be performing patriotic music, and attendees will serve veterans and their families lunch after the ceremony.
