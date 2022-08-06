Jackson County Community Outreach has announced that Greg Dozier, commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia, will serve as the keynote speaker for its 2022 Achievement and Award Banquet. This event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, 5-8 p.m., at the Jefferson Civic Center.
As commissioner, Dozier is responsible for the system’s 22 technical colleges, a team of more than 12,000 employees and an annual budget exceeding $1.1 billion. Prior to joining TCSG, Dozier served the state in multiple roles, including chief financial officer, commissioner of the Department of Corrections, commissioner of the Department of Driver Services, director of the General Government and Public Safety Division, policy coordinator in the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, director of accounting for the State Board of Pardons and analyst for the Legislative Budget Office.
