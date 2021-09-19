A teen driving course will be offered in Braselton on Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The course is designed and taught by police officers for teens and new drivers. Attendees must be at least 15 years old with a valid leaner’s or diver’s permit. Drivers ages 15-18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The course costs $150 and will include in-class and in-car training. In-class training will be held at Abor Pointe Church, 115 Towne Center Pkwy. Suite 109, Hoschton. In-car training will be held at Year One in Braselton at 1001 Cherry Dr.
For more information, email wgaines588@aol.com or call 770-823-7823.
