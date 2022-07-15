A Teen Rock the Block Party is coming up Aug. 6 from 6-8 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center.
There will be music, dancing, giveaways, encouragement and pizza. Drawings will be held for prizes, including: AirPods, gift cards and Bluetooth speakers.
Admission is free.
This event is for youth from 6th-12th grades.
"Last year after Covid, Jackson County Family Connection and community partners wanted to do something special for our kids to show our appreciation to them for having to miss out on so much when the pandemic hit. We also knew that we needed to somehow get resources into their hands because we knew that our kid’s mental health was suffering. Teen Rock the Block was created," said Jackson County Family Connection executive director Linda Foster. "It is simply a party just for our kids (6th-12th graders) where we also have a room full of resources available to the kids which we disperse in interesting ways. These resource tables will provide either a giveaway or an interactive activity at their table and as the kids come by, they will get a door prize ticket for visiting the table."
This event is being held by CareSource, Jackson County Family Connection and a host of other community partners. Organizations expected in attendance so far include: Action Inc., Advantage Behavioral Health, Adventure Bags, Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County, CareSource (presenting sponsor), CASA/The Tree House, Fostering Hope Clothes Closet, Georgia Youth Challenge, Integrity Counseling, iServe Ministries, Jackson County Area FCA, Jackson County Community Outreach, Jackson County Family Connection, Jackson County Habitat for Humanity, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Fire Department, Joshua's Voice, Legacy Youth Mentoring, Peace Place, ReBoot Jackson and Ridgeview Institute.
For more information, visit jcfamilyconnection.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.