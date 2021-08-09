Matthew Miller knows that not every school child has the means for a fresh, back-to-school haircut.
He’s sought to change that.
For the 10th-consecutive year, Miller’s Braselton-area salon — Matthew’s and Co. — hosted a free-haircut event for less fortunate children in the area.
“The power of a haircut is unbelievable,” Miller said, “and for us to be able to bless these kids with a good haircut and kind of build their confidence for the first day of school, it’s priceless.”
The event, held Sunday at the salon’s Spout Springs Rd. location, not only gave away free haircuts — Miller estimated his stylists would do between 50-75 of them — but also provided 75 backpacks filled with school supplies.
The early-evening event included a jump house, free food (donated by Fish Tales) and a deejay.
“I learned very early in business that we’ve got to take care of our community,” said Miller, who’s from the area and graduated from nearby West Hall High School. “I’m a firm believer in what goes around comes around, and I think us taking care of our youth, taking care of the churches, the community, the charities, that’s just the right thing for us to do.”
Miller, who has cut hair for over 20 years, has hosted this giveaway each year he’s been in business. He’s also teamed up with local schools to get the word out for the event.
Miller said putting on this event is “just amazing.”
“Us as hairdressers and us as artists and people that are beauticians, we always say the we love to be able to give back while making a dollar,” he said. “For us to showcase our skills to kids that sometimes aren’t able to get a really, really good quality haircut, we love to be able to do that for them and, again, give them that confidence-booster, make them feel good going into the school year.”
