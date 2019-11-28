Rogue Spirit Productions plans its holiday production, "It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" in December.
"Join the cast of Rogue Spirit Productions as they present the timeless classic It's a Wonderful Life as an exciting radio play," organizers state. "Be transported back to a 1940s radio station and watch/listen to actors ‘broadcast’ the play as George Bailey struggles to understand the importance of his life and helps Clarence get his wings."
Performances are planned Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.; Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.; and Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. All will be held at the Jackson County Historic Courthouse, 85 Washington St., Jefferson.
Tickets are $10 and are available (cash or check) in Jefferson at the Jackson County Historic Courthouse.
Online/credit card purchases can be made at www.eventbrite.com. Search event: It’s a Wonderful Life or go to the Facebook event page and click on the link for the show you want to attend.
Seating is limited. This show might sell out so advanced ticket purchase is advised.
For more information, contact rogue.spirit.theatre@gmail.com.
