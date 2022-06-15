The third-annual Braselton West Wine Hop is scheduled for June 23 from 5-9 p.m.
Ticketholders will ride the Braselton Trolley to each sipping station, where businesses will offer a wine tasting paired with food provided by Braselton restaurants.
“Take your time strolling, shopping and enjoying other activities provided by our local businesses,” organizers said. “It’s a great way to explore Braselton West.”
Walkers must be at least 21 years old to participate and must show valid ID at check in.
Ticket prices will be announced an go on sale closer to the event date.
For more information, contact Amy Pinnell at 706-684-0369.
