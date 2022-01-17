Organizers of the annual Toast of Braselton announced plans for a prohibition-era theme for this year’s fundraising event.
The Toast of Braselton is slated for May 12 from 6-9 p.m. at the Braselton Civic Center. Tickets include buffet dinner, wine and beer, entertainment, a silent auction and a live auction.
Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) member Mitch Chapman said during the group's Jan. 13 meeting that organizers are planning for 200 people, up from 140 people in years’ past. Plans call for eight people per table and 25 tables.
Chapman stressed that the DDA needs sponsorships and auction items for the event.
In other events, tickets are already sold out for Braselton’s Saturday, Feb. 5 Chocolate Walk. As of Thursday (Jan. 13), 12 businesses were set to participate.
In other business, the DDA:
•was introduced to new Braselton special events coordinator Sarah Copeland.
•announced that it will host its planning retreat on Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the planning department building conference room.
•approved the following officers: Hollie Ansley, chairperson; Mitch Chapman, vice-chairman, Cindy Green, treasurer; Cheri Winham Huff, secretary.
•heard that it received just over $1,000 of grant funds for improvements to the town’s historic school house building on Harrison St. The money will help reconstruct the knee walls flanking the front steps of the 88-year-old building, as well as the original brick underpinning of the structure. The building now houses Countryside Antiques.
