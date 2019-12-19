Braselton's Chocolate Walk is set for Saturday, Feb. 8, and tickets will be sold beginning Dec. 23.
“It’s an annual trek through our downtown,” says downtown director, Amy Pinnell. “And, its popularity and energy have grown the past five years.”
The walkable event includes about a dozen stops in downtown businesses, each serving a specialty chocolate treat, as participants shop and explore. Ticket purchasers ($10) exchange tickets for a map of participating businesses along with a special chocolate collection bag.
“We expect to sell out again this year,” says Pinnell, “including a few lucky ones who buy stocking-stuffers on the first day of sale, December 23.”
For more information, visit downtownbraselton.com or call 706-684-0369.
The Chocolate Walk is sponsored and hosted by Downtown Braselton.
