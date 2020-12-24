Tickets are on sale for Braselton's seventh annual Chocolate Walk.
This year's event will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Braselton.
"(The Chocolate Walk) is a fun way to discover all the wonderful shops located in Downtown Braselton," town leaders said. "At each stop along the Chocolate Walk, walkers collect a chocolate treat from that participating business. Chocolate will come in many forms so grab a group of friends or plan a date with your sweetheart and enjoy some sweet treats while you shop!"
Tickets are $15 per person. For more information or tickets, visit DowntownBraselton.com or the Braselton Chocolate Walk Facebook page.
