The Town of Braselton is hosting its first ever Cravin' Bacon Walk.
"The Cravin’ Bacon Walk is a great way to explore Downtown Braselton, finish up holiday shopping or just have a fun night on the town with friends," town leaders said. "Squealer Tickets will include a map of trough stop locations where walkers will pick up a delicious bacon treat from each participating business. All walkers will be eligible for a bacon themed gift basket drawing to be held the following day."
This year's event is planned Thursday, Dec. 3, from 4-9 p.m. in downtown Braselton.
The cost is $35 per person and participants should be at least 16 years old.
VIP tickets are also available and include bourbon tastings.
"In addition to receiving the delicious bacon bites at each trough stop, VIP tickets will include special access to our bourbon tasting rooms where they will get samples from some of the finest distilleries around," town leaders said.
VIP tickets are $75 per person. VIP's must be at least 21 years of age and present a valid ID at check in. They will also receive a souvenir tasting glass.
This is a rain or shine event and there are no refunds.
Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/braselton-cravin-bacon-walk-tickets-120273325755.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.