Tickets for the Braselton West Wine Hop will go on sale Monday, June 8.
There are only 100 tickets available.
The wine hop will be held Thursday, July 23, from 5-9 p.m. in Braselton West.
Attendees can explore the area while participating in wine tastings and enjoying food bites at each "sipping stop."
Tickets are $45 per person.
The cost includes a souvenir wine cup, wrist band, punch card with map of locations, wine tasting and food bite at each sipping station.
Identification will be checked at the event.
Registration and check-in will be from 4-6 p.m. and sipping stations will be open until 9 p.m.
The Braselton Trolley will be available to hop on and hop off at designated stops.
"So you can park once at The Venue at Friendship Springs (starting point) and enjoy your hop around Braselton West," organizers said.
