The Braselton Woman's Club will host its next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at noon in the Community Room below the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building.
Attendees are asked to bring a bag lunch and beverage.
"We will enjoy fellowship, a devotional, lunch, and our interesting and informative guest speaker, Jennifer Scott, Braselton town manager," organizers said. "Afterwards, we will hold a short business meeting. All ladies are cordially invited to this fun get-together!"
The Braselton Police and Municipal Court building is located at 5040 Hwy. 53.
For more information, call Sylvia Schurr at 301-651-7811.
