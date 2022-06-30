The Town of Braselton is now offering guided trolley tours on Saturdays. Tours begin at 2:30 p.m.
The 75-minute tour begins in historic downtown Braselton and tells the story of the town's growth. The tour will then pass Chateau Elan Winery & Resort, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta “and all the best spots to eat, shop and play in between,” organizers said.
Tickets cost $10 for those ages 5 and up. Lap children ride free. Tickets are available for purchase online only at www.explorebraselton.com/post/explore-braselton-s-history-by-trolley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.