The Town of Braselton has put out a call for artists to participate in its Oct. 1 ArtRageous event, a juried art festival and live paint project downtown on the town green. Organizers plan to feature 40 artists showcasing their work in various mediums.
The festival’s featured event is ArtSquared, a live paint project with 12 artists each commissioned to paint one side of an 8-foot cube. Local businesses may sponsor an artist, and in return their business name will be displayed at the top of a completed painted design. After the event, the painted cubes will be moved and on display for at least one year at various locations downtown.
ArtRageous will be hosted by the Braselton Downtown Development Authority. Artists interested can find more information at https://www.explorebraselton.com/post/artrageous
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.