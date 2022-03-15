Traditions Golf and Country Club on March 15 announced the addition of Stacy H. Jones as its head golf course superintendent. A golf course management veteran since 1993, Jones’ resume includes such Georgia country clubs as White Columns Country Club in Milton, St. Marlo Country Club in Duluth, Governors Towne Club in Acworth and The Club at River Forest in Forsyth.
“Stacy’s wealth of experience at some of Atlanta’s most esteemed courses will undoubtedly serve our course, club and members extremely well,” said Lee Botts, co-owner of Traditions Golf and Country Club. “As a superintendent for the last twenty-five years, Stacy views a golf course as his canvas, and we are looking forward to Traditions being his crowning masterpiece.”
After earning a bachelor’s degree in marketing from West Georgia College, Jones, who has played golf since age 10, quickly learned that an office job was not for him. Seeking a career outdoors, he went back to school to earn his associate degree in golf course management.
Jones has 25 years of experience working with bent grass greens.
“Traditions Golf and Country Club has made so much progress since the new ownership assumed the helm in Summer 2020, and I wanted to work for ownership that took pride in their establishment,” said Jones. “Plus, I love the fact that it’s a fun course to play due to its overall rolling terrain and the perfect design of bunker placements. Its greens really catch your eye, and the layout proves that a golf course design can still be challenging without being loaded with bunkers.”
With a handicap of 15, Jones finds the course to be “fun and challenging.” He is a member of the Georgia Golf Course Association and the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America. When he isn’t working, Jones can be found spending time with his wife of 25 years and their three boys – typically attending wrestling matches, lacrosse games or services at Cross Creek Church in their hometown of Milton.
To learn more about Traditions Golf and Country Club, contact Sarah Willoughby, membership director, at 706-363-9963 or visit the TGCC website at www.traditionsgcc.com.
To learn more about Traditions Golf and Country Club, contact Sarah Willoughby, membership director, at 706-363-9963 or visit the TGCC website at www.traditionsgcc.com.
