Two members of Boy Scout Troop 146 in Braselton have earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Troop members Mason Harrison and Erik Welch earned the Scout's top rank this year.
Troop 146 is part of the Boy Scouts of America in the Chattahoochee District of Northeast Georgia Council. The Troop is sponsored by New Liberty United Methodist Church.
MASON HARRISON
Harrison — who has been a member of Troop 146 in Braselton for the past four years, Pack 146 for two years and before that Pack 220 for 4 years in Alabaster, Ala. — achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest rank, February 24, at the age of 14. Harrison’s Eagle Project was to create and build an outdoor area near the STEAM aquaponics so that children would be able to meet and learn in a shaded area outside at West Jackson Elementary School. He built a covered area where a red canvas sail was put up to provide shade for outdoor functions. In addition, Harrison helped grow their STEAM outdoor classroom by building a natural large natural bee house to attract native bees and to teach about pollination. Two bat houses were built (with Batman logos included) and math boxes to help children learn to count 1–10, counting by 5’s and counting by 10’s.
"Mason’s steady, persistent progress through the ranks to achieve this prestigious award demonstrates his determination to prepare himself for a meaningful, productive role in society," Troop leaders said. "His exemplary performance in Scouting will serve as a beacon to those Scouts who follow him. His friends and family are proud of his commitment to the community, his personal achievement and service to others. Thank you to all that has supported him over the years! Family, Friends, Troop 146, Pack 146, Pack 220 (Alabama), and West Jackson Elementary School."
ERIK WELCH
Welch of Troop 146 in Braselton, earned the rank of Eagle Scout on April 28.
Welch started his scouting experience with his big brother Evan, also an Eagle Scout from Troop 146, when he was just 3 years old. He progressed from Tiger cub to the highest rank of Eagle at 18 years old. With each step in rank, numerous camping outings, hiking and outdoor activities he has earned 42 merit badges and four Eagle palms. His Eagle Project provided an outdoor gathering area with picnic tables and flowering landscape for the Troop's sponsor. The project will provide years of service promoting fellowship for the community, Troop leaders said.
