The Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club (LCKC), Lake Lanier Olympic Park (LLOP) and the City of Gainesville will be the site of the American Canoe Association (ACA) Marathon National Championships and National Team Trials, set for May 8-9.
The bid process began in 2019. The International Canoe Federation (ICF) is moving ahead with Marathon World Championships for 2021, and a trials event must be held following appropriate safety guidelines.
"The committee is excited to announce that Lanier Canoe & Kayak Club has been selected to host the 2021 ACA Marathon National Championships," Brad Pennington, ACA Marathon Chair, said. "This event also serves as the Marathon Team Trials for selection to the 2021 ICF Marathon World Championships, to be held in Romania in September."
"LCKC has hosted the Marathon Trials seven times, most recently in 2012. Many of our committee members competed in those events, so we are familiar with both the excellent marathon course on Lake Lanier, as well as the strong leadership of the club to host another successful event."
Competitors from across the country will paddle in single and double ICF-approved canoes and kayaks on a course which will closely match the overall distance, number of portages and other characteristics of the ICF World Championship (seven laps with seven portages of approximately 4.3 kilometers per lap totaling around 30 kilometers in distance). Portages will be on the beach at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park.
The competition on Saturday, May 8, will be all singles events, while the events on Sunday, May 9, will be all doubles events. Non-trials categories will also be competed in surf ski, fast sea kayak and standard canoe.
"It is an honor to once again host the Marathon National Championships and Team Trials at Lake Lanier Olympic Park, this time in cooperation with the City of Gainesville," Jim O’Dell, Executive Director of Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club said. "Our last time hosting these trials was 2012 so it is especially sweet to land this event. It really provides more
opportunity to our athletes and the community in general.”
“We look forward to welcoming the Marathon Trials in May and working with the City of Gainesville…and educating the community about the sports and activities that are available as a legacy of the Olympics," LCKC President Michael Braff added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.