When the University of Georgia’s communications office produced a promotional video to air on nationally-televised athletic events, only one professor among thousands is featured, Dr. Charles S. Bullock III.
Bullock, the university’s professor of public and international affairs, hosted a class for the Braselton Brenau University Learning and Leisure Institute (BULLI) program. His featured topic was a favorite – political redistricting based on census numbers.
BULLI’s students were "wowed" with his knowledge of history and current events, organizers state. Political jurisdictions from towns, cities and states will redistrict representational boundaries following the 2020 census. An accurate census generates proportional representation and federal funds for health initiatives, transportation, schools and more.
Bullock traced a particular historic challenge to former Massachusetts Governor Elbridge Gerry from whose name derives “gerrymandering” of census data to the advantage of a political party. He also referenced Georgia’s 14 Congressional districts, up from 10 in recent years, based on population growth. Florida is expected to have 29 districts in 2021 based on its population.
“The class was exceptional, and our students were attentive to the topic’s historic and current status," said Peg Sheffield, Braselton’s BULLI curriculum committee chair. "It’s no wonder he is the only UGA professor featured on the promotional video!”
