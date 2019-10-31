The Hoschton Heritage Arts Council/Heart and Soul Open Studio will host instructor Ingrid Bolton's Ukrainian Easter Eggs workshop on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Attendees will learn how to create the 2,000-year-old art form of colorful and intricate eggs. The cost is $50.
The event will take place in the former West Jackson Primary School, 4825 Hwy. 53, Hoschton.
Make a reservation by calling Sylvia Schurr at 706-684-0280 or email at rsschurr@aol.com.
