A veterans’ event, “Got Your 6: Hops and Heroes,” is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, from noon to 10 p.m. at Braselton Brewing Company (9859 Davis St., Braselton).
The fundraising event will include raffle prizes, food, drinks and live music from Zach Haines (5-8 p.m.). Braselton Brewing Company will donate 20% of all proceeds to the Brothers Keeper Veteran Foundation to support its mission to curb veteran suicides. Brothers Keeper Veteran Foundation was founded by Chris Cathers, a former Green Beret and a local resident.
