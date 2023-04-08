The Brothers Keeper Veteran Foundation will host a golf tournament May 8 at Traditions Golf and Country Club. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m.
The tournament format is a best ball, four-man scramble includes a hole-in-one truck prize, a 50-50 wager on a par-3 against a professional golfer and a prize for the winning team.
