John Carden groans and then smiles when put on the spot.
The owner of a massive collection of about 2,300 vinyl records is asked the dreaded (and clichéd) question: If you could only keep three albums, which three would they be?
Carden has been posed this question before.
“And I don’t know if I’ve ever answered it,” Carden said.
Carden’s love for vinyl goes beyond his vast and dedicated collection, one that spans four floor-to-ceiling shelves in his home and makes pegging three favorites an arduous task. He opened Carden Records at Braselton’s 1904 building nearly three months ago, fulfilling a long-held dream of owning his own record shop — one where fellow vinyl lovers could add to their own carefully curated collections but enjoy a communal space to talk music, too.
He remembered the experience of visiting long-gone record stores, like Turtles, which once populated the metro Atlanta area.
“You knew pretty much everybody in there because you saw them when you were in there,” Carden said. “And it’s kind of that way in here. It’s gotten to the point where if three or four people are in here at the same time, they probably know each other because they’ve been in here together before.
The 46-year-old Carden formed an eclectic musical palette as a child when his mother played her favorite Neil Diamond records “cranked up to 11” while cleaning the house, while his father spun Marty Robins or George Jones records all weekend, loud enough to hear from the porch should he slip out for a beer.
“So, I got two different ends of the spectrum,” Carden said.
Carden owned his first record player at 13, while his first vinyl purchase was a copy of Metallica’s landmark 1986 album “Master of Puppets,” followed by thousands of vinyl purchases over the next three decades. Eighties metal makes up a healthy portion of his collection — think Metallica, Slayer and Megadeath — but Carden has an affinity for everything from blues legend Muddy Waters to “heavier music from overseas.”
“It’s all over the place,” said Carden, who also plays drums.
Carden had pondered owning his own record store for nearly two decades — around the time he married his wife, Tracey — before opening the doors to Carden Records in January.
The arrival of a local record store was met with open arms by vinyl enthusiasts like Lee Baker, one of Carden’s first and most loyal customers.
“I like that you can know your record store owner — they’re like a pharmacist or a bartender,” Baker said.
Baker, a 43-year-old musician and audio engineer from Hoschton, owned his first record at age 5 — a copy of “Thriller” given to him by his parents — and returned to collecting vinyl about seven or eight years ago. He has about 400 records in his growing collection (he noted that his cousin has around 10,000 records, requiring an extension to his house). Carden’s store has allowed Baker to cherry pick some vinyl gems, from a Keith Richards reissue to albums from ‘80s favorites Vixen and Night Ranger.
“There’s a lot in a little space here,” Baker said, while on a visit to Carden’s store on a Wednesday afternoon.
Baker said his own children, ages 14 and 11, have their own record players and are now hooked on vinyl. One of Baker’s major motivators in returning to vinyl collecting, and visiting stores like Carden’s, is physically passing music on to his children, something lost in the digital age.
“Being able to share a physical copy of music with somebody, it adds value to it,” Baker said. “Music is not quite as valuable to people anymore because it feels disposable.”
Carden shares Baker’s view that music has grown disposable with the emergence of streaming options. There was once a thrill in an album purchase that provided an experience unto itself, sometimes extending beyond the music.
“There’s something about artwork on the front of an album that, for my generation and the generation before, the artwork meant a lot to us,” Carden said. “Some people bought albums, they didn’t know who the artist was, but they bought albums for the artwork.”
As for the unique vinyl sound itself, Carden said the appeal is hard to articulate.
“I don’t know,” he said. “It’s almost calming when you hear it. You’re watching the turntable go around in circles and you hear the crack in between songs when it’s just silence.”
Baker, with his expertise in audio, helps to explain the appeal of vinyl-pressed music. Analog music has no slices, unlike a compact disc with 44,100 samples cut up per second.
“So that makes it more appealing to our ears,” Baker said.
He also explained that when digital music is made “you compress it and turn it up.” Baker added that today’s music is so compressed, “that it actually fatigues our ears when we listen to digital music.”
“But analog music, because it’s lower volume, it’s more dynamic and punchy and more emotional,” Baker said. “And, so, people just like it. It doesn’t make our ears as tired, and it’s more emotional because it’s so much more dynamic.”
The opening of Carden’s store comes at a time of renewed interest in — and buying of — vinyl music. According to a December 2021 story by New Music Express (NME), vinyl sales in 2021 rose to their highest levels in 30 years.
Carden estimates that 75-80% of mainstream artists release vinyl versions of their albums. Carden keeps his shelves stocked with 150-200 records, mostly those of popular acts through the years — like Janis Joplin and Bob Marley, among other luminaries — mixed with off-the-wall musicians that customers might inquire about.
Though he sells some used records, 90% of his stock is new pressings.
The response to his local record store has been a pleasant surprise to Carden.
“I thought because we were kind of coming out of COVID when I opened, and people were still, ‘Are we going out or are we not?,’ I was very skeptical,” he said. “But I was shocked … I could open a bigger space and still make a go of it. It’s been crazy.”
The opening of Carden’s record store also comes amid a difficult time for his family. His wife, Tracey, is battling Stage IV metastatic breast cancer.
Carden said going to the record store provides a few hours of escape from what the family is facing.
“Not that I don’t think about what’s going on with her, but it gives me four or five hours a day to talk about music and talk about other people’s families,” he said. “Because I’ve met people, and now I know their kids.”
And that sense of community and conversation around music is what Carden envisioned when he opened his record store and located it close to home in Braselton.
“These are people who live around me and are close to me and I know that they come in because they love music,” said Carden, who lives in Hoschton. “And then they meet their neighbors and they find out what their neighbors are going through and they become friends.”
That’s one of the reasons that Baker swings by Carden’s store.
“Part of it is just coming to hang out in the record shop, and talk to people who are into what you’re into and meet people,” he said.
And as far as music talk goes, just what are those three records Carden would choose?
“One of them would be ‘Master of Puppets,’ for sure,” Carden said. “One of them would probably be Neil Diamond’s ‘Hot August Nights’ because it’s live and everything is on it. And then probably … it’s a toss up, but I’ll probably go with Miles Davis’ ‘Bitches Brew.’”
Carden Records is located at 9924 Davis St. Suite 1 upstairs in the 1904 building.
