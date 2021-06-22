The Northeast Georgia History Center presents An Evening with Dr. Benjamin Franklin, a virtual living history performance for all ages to enjoy on Friday, July 2, at 6 p.m.
Historian and living history interpreter Glen Kyle will portray the famous Founding Father, inventor and diplomat, through the Northeast Georgia History Center's Cottrell Digital Studio. Audiences will hop in the History Center's virtual time machine and "Zoom" to Dr. Franklin's home in Philadelphia in the year 1776. Dr. Franklin will also answer questions live from the audience.
Tickets are $10 per household. The performance will be conducted via Zoom and a password protected link will be provided to all ticket holders. Tickets may be purchased at bit.ly/meetfranklin
For more information, contact info@negahc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.