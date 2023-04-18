The Town of Braselton seeks volunteers for an April 29 downtown cleanup. The event will run from 8:30-11 a.m.
Participants are asked to meet at the town green gazebo at 9924 Davis St. Teams will be assigned different areas of historic district to pick up trash
