The Town of Braselton seeks volunteers to assist with a cleanup of downtown on Saturday, April 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Check in is at the Gazebo at the town green at 9924 Davis St. Teams will be assigned different areas of historic district to pick up trash.
Supplies will be provided along with coffee and doughnuts. Parking is available on Davis St. or in the parking deck.
Volunteers will receive a t-shirt while supplies last.
For more information, contact Jessica at jpayne@braselton.net.
