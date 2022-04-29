Volunteers are being sought for this year's Great Gwinnett Wetlands event. A joint initiative of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, Great Gwinnett Wetlands is designed to grow awareness and promote the ongoing stewardship of Gwinnett’s numerous wetlands to prevent a deterioration of their long-term viability due to littering and nonpoint source pollution.
The eighth annual Great Gwinnett Wetlands event will be hosted at Bethesda Park in the wetlands that border Lawrenceville’s Sweetwater Creek on Saturday, May 7. Volunteers are being sought to help pick up litter, remove invasive plants and help educate members of the community surrounding this valuable resource.
Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Bethesda Park – located at 225 Bethesda Church Road Lawrenceville and the event is expected to conclude at 1 p.m. Gwinnett County residents and their neighbors are asked to register as a volunteer for this event at https://www.cervistech.com/acts/console.php?console_id=0024&console_type=event. Any questions leading up to the event can be directed to GC&B program manager, Stephanie Marquardt at smarquardt@gwinnettcb.org. To learn more about Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, its programs and upcoming events, visit www.gwinnettcb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.