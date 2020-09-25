The Jackson County elections office recently released details on important dates and information for the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election.
Details include:
LAST DAY TO REGISTER
The last day to register to vote in the November General Election is Oct. 5.
Register online at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or drop by the election office located at 441 Gordon St. in Jefferson.
ABSENTEE BY MAIL BALLOT INFORMATION
- All registered voters are eligible to vote absentee by mail.
- Applications are available on the county or state websites or at the elections office.
- The elections office is accepting applications for the Nov. 3 General Election and ballots are being mailed out now.
- Voters are required to sign the oath envelope for the ballot to count.
- Voters are not required to vote by mail. In-person early voting will take place Oct. 12-30 and Election Day in-person voting will be at the voter's assigned polling location on Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your assigned polling location and sample ballot online at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
- The elections office has a drop box for official absentee ballots. It is located outside the elections office at 441 Gordon St., in Jefferson. Voters can drop off their completed ballot in the box without a stamp.
- If you complete and mail in an application for an official ballot, but later decide to vote in-person during early voting or on Election Day, you will be required to bring your official ballot and/or sign an affidavit prior to voting on election equipment. Elections officials say to be prepared for that process to take longer than the normal voting process.
- If you spoil your absentee ballot, you must indicate on the ballot and oath envelope.
EARLY VOTING SCHEDULE
Early voting will be held Oct. 12-30. Voters can use any of the locations below to vote in-person early during the following dates and times:
Jackson County Elections Office, 441 Gordon St., Jefferson:
- Monday, Oct. 12, through Friday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Braselton Police and Municipal Building (5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton) and Commerce Parks and Recreation (204 Carson St., Commerce):
- Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All early voting ends on Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.
You can find locations, times and sample ballots at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
ELECTION DAY, NOV. 3
On Election Day, Nov. 3, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polling locations include:
- Central Jackson — Hope Crossing, 2108 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson
- North Jackson — Mt. Olive, 190 Mt. Olive Church Rd., Commerce
- West Jackson — Free Chapel, 2001 Cherry Dr., Braselton
- South Jackson — Southside, 8144 Jefferson Rd., Athens
You must go to your assigned polling location if voting in-person on Election Day.
Call the elections office or visit mvp.sos.ga.gov for your assigned polling location and sample ballots.
