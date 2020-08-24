The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The Athens Walk to End Alzheimer’s — which attracts hundreds each year to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease — will look different this year. Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Athens and surrounding communities.
On Walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a "presentation of 'Promise Flowers' to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers." A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the "Promise Garden" in a “view only” format on walk day at location to be determined to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit georgiawalk.org
