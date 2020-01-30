The Hoschton Heritage Arts Council/Heart and Soul Open Studio and artist Karen Sturm plan a five-week watercolor class.
This beginner/intermediate watercolor class will be held on Saturdays, February 15, 22 and 29, March 7 and 14, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The session will focus on painting "fabulous florals." Those with beginner through intermediate skill levels are welcomed.
The class is limited to the first 12 registered.
The registration fee of $180 is due February 15. The class fee includes demonstrations, instruction, handouts and some supplies. Additional supply lists will be emailed to participants.
To register, contact Sylvia Schurr at 706-684-0280 or rsschurr@aol.com.
Classes will be held at the former West Jackson Primary School, 4825 Hwy. 53, Hoschton.
