Downtown Braselton will host its first of weekly farmers markets on Friday, June 4, on the patio of the Braselton Brothers store adjacent to Town Green. The market runs from 4-7 p.m.
A special feature of the market will be a booth by the Hall County Master Gardeners.
“They are certified gardeners and will answer questions about gardening and horticulture,” says market manager Jessica Payne. “They will bring an array of free publications from the UGA Extension Service. It’s a new feature to our market, and we’ll try to present a special guest booth each week during the summer.”
Local farmers, growers, bakers and makers will present their goods and crafts.
“We’ll expect our customer base to enjoy fresh-picked produce, farm-raised meats, eggs, honey, assorted baked goods, pasta meal kits, gluten-free items, dry mixes, caramel corn, coffee, elderberry syrup, live plants and natural dog treats,” said Payne.
The market is staged at 9924 Davis Street with ample free parking in the town’s deck.
For more information, follow Braselton Farmers Market Facebook page.
