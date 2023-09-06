Bill Lott said there some “unusual things here and there” around his Hwy. 53 property on the far western edge of Jackson County. One of them is on his front porch.
Lott, who lives on the last house in the county before the Hall County line, owns a Franklinia tree, a species extinct in the wild since the 19th century.
The species has survived from seeds originally collected by botanist William Bartram on the Altamaha River and subsequently extracted from trees over the past 200 years. Experts believe the tree possibly went extinct because cotton released a type of fugus that gave the tree root rot.
“You can’t plant that (tree),” Lott said from his porch in late August. “I have to keep that one in a pot or carry it up to the mountains where they didn’t grow cotton.”
The 69-year-old Lott was gifted the rare Franklinia by a professor with the University of Georgia, where Lott worked for the forestry school for 38 years.
That’s not the only gem around Lott’s house.
A short trip on Lott’s all-terrain vehicle reveals another rarity, a Torreya tree, which sits on the federal endangered list. Lott planted the tree 10 years ago.
“With (the Franklinia) and the Torreya, I have the two rarest trees in the whole state of Georgia right here,” said Lott, who has lived his entire life at the Hwy. 53 location.
Lott said the Atlanta Botanical Gardens is interested in visiting the property to study the species, which only grows in one county in Georgia — Decatur County — and two counties in Florida. The tree is flourishing on Lott’s property, which is part of family land situated between Hwy. 53 and Hwy. 211 as part of the “Goldmine woods” which once drew people from as far away from Arkansas to pan for gold out of a creek.
As for the Franklinia growing on his front porch, Lott said if it grows too tall for a room, he’ll see about relocating it to a retired agriculture teacher’s property in Hiawassee, where cotton was never grown and wouldn’t pose a threat to the tree. Or he could send it to Clemson University where work is being done ensure a place where the disease wouldn’t affect it.
Lott said it’s important to him to preserve these species, making note of a Sweet Birch also growing behind the house that came from the north Georgia mountains.
“I keep stuff going,” Lott said.
