OC Roofing Systems out of Hoschton will donate time and resources to repair the roofs of three Jackson County homeowners in need, according to an announcement from the company.
To enter a relative, friend or neighbor in Jackson County who is struggling financially, email OC Roofing Systems at ocr@ocroofingsystems.com or call 706-658-2643 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Callers will be asked to provide basic information, including the homeowner’s name, address, phone number and details about their roofing problems. A roof inspection may be conducted prior to the day of the drawing.
“The entire team at OC Roofing System is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve, and to give back by doing what we do best — great roofing work,” the company said in a press release.
