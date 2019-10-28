The Braselton Woman's Club will hear from American Legion Commander, Gene Bennett, Post 56, Jackson County, at its upcoming meeting.
The group meets Wednesday, Nov. 6, at noon at the Country Inn & Suites, 925 Hwy. 124, Braselton.
Bennett has served Post 56 for seven years.
"Please come and join us as we hear about his interesting life," organizers state.
A light lunch will also be served.
For more information, call Sylvia Schurr at 706-684-0280.
