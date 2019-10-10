The Jackson County 4-H program, Love of Llamas, attended the Heart of Dixie Llama Show held at the beautiful Willow Tree Farms located in Ringgold. The Heart of Dixie is a Double ALSA (Alpaca Llama Show Association) point, and Double ILR-SD (International Llama Show Association) point show. In a Double/Double show, the youth are competing simultaneously in two shows and are earning double points toward show placings.
The show superintendents were Kathy Devaul of Leesburg, GA.,and Cheryl Lambert of Florida. The judges for the Heart of Dixie Llama Show were Mark Smith (Red) of Indiana and Harvey Pool (Blue) of Georgia.
“The youth work very hard to gain the trust of their llama by bonding, through regular one-on-one time. The process takes a little while, but the result proves to be very rewarding,” leaders state. “Once the llama trusts the handler, the handler can test the llama’s skills in various classes which include Pack, Obstacle, Public Relations, Showmanship and Halter.”
Lexi Bragg showed Ollendick Farms Zaccheo in her very first llama show. Competing in the Intermediate youth division, Lexi and Zaccheo did very well together.
Gabby Ascenzo and alpaca Rafael enjoyed their very first show. Gabby is seven-years-old and worked very well with Rafael in the Sub-Junior Public Relations Class. G. Ascenzo said, “I was nervous going into the show ring for the first time with Rafael but had a lot of fun with him.”
Olivia Ascenzo has shown alpaca Senor Fuzzy Butt in several shows. The pair placed first in the Junior Youth Pack class. O. Ascenzo said, “I love to go to the shows to see all the beautiful llamas and get to spend a lot of time with Fuzz Butt.”
Racheal Gilley said that “The Heart of Dixie was one of my favorite shows, and I can’t wait to do it again next year.” Gilley said, “I am really proud of Shemar; he did very good.” Megan Gilley showed GVL Silver Salute in the Senior Youth Division. Megan explained, “I loved the farm, it was absolutely beautiful and Salute did a great job.”
Heart of Dixie Llama show results are as follows:
•Olivia Ascenzo and Senor Fuzzy Butt - Junior Youth pack: first place, Junior Youth Obstacle: third place, Junior Youth Public Relations: third place, Junior Youth Showmanship; third place, Alpaca non-breeder: second, Reserve Champion and voted People’s Choice.
•Racheal Gilley and Moose Hill’s Shemar - Junior Youth Pack: third place, Junior Youth Obstacle: first place, Junior Youth Public Relations: second place, Junior Youth Showmanship: first place, Yearling Suri Male: second and third, Grand and Reserve Champion.
•Lexi Bragg and Ollendick Farms Zaccheo - Intermediate Youth Pack: fourth place, Intermediate Youth Obstacle: fourth place, Intermediate Youth Public Relations: third place, Intermediate Youth Showmanship: fourth place.
•Megan Gilley and GVL Silver Salute - Senior Youth Pack: second place, Senior Youth Obstacle: second place, Senior Youth Public Relations: third place, Senior Youth Showmanship: second and third, Adult Nonbreeder: third place, Grand and Reserve Champion.
